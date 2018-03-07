According to reports, the committee has been handed the task of holistic study of the origin and evolution of Indian culture since 12,000 years before to present (sic), and its interface with other cultures of the world. The media reports, however, say that certain parts of history are being rewritten in favour of Hinduism where it will be mentioned that Hindus have descended from the country's first inhabitants thousands of years ago and the Hindu history is factual history, not mythology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government formed a special multi-disciplinary committee of at least 17 members back in 2016. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, the committee was set up to come up with facts that verify the history and culture of India. On the contrary, there are reports circulating that the Centre assigned the committee to rewrite the ancient Indian history and textbooks from the Hindu point of view.

According to reports, the committee has been handed the task of holistic study of the origin and evolution of Indian culture since 12,000 years before to present (sic), and its interface with other cultures of the world. While one of the committee members said, “We are attempting to capture the antiquity of Indian history, culture and tradition. We will make recommendations and the committee will also be responsible to create resource materials and contents on the same.”

ALSO READ: BJP does not support political hypocrisy; I am Hindu, I don’t celebrate Eid: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

However, the media reports have suggested otherwise. The reports say that certain parts of history are being rewritten in favour of Hinduism where it will be mentioned that Hindus have descended from the country’s first inhabitants thousands of years ago and the Hindu history is factual history, not mythology. Speaking on the matter, committee head KN Dixit said, “I have been asked to present a report that will help the government rewrite certain aspects of ancient history.”

Culture minister Mahesh Sharma confirmed the formation of the committee saying, “The committee met twice during its one-year tenure and has given various suggestions on important historic findings on Indian culture.” Though he denied the report of any attempts to rewrite history or textbooks for the schools but he admitted that he had provided his suggestions to the committee on the origins of Sanskrit and discoveries made during the Kushan period. Elsewhere, the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar denied the reports of any such committee or its findings.

When asked about how he feels about the reports on rewriting of Indian ancient history, RSS spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya said, “The true colour of Indian history is saffron and to bring about cultural changes we have to rewrite history.” Upon hearing the reports, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was quick to react and said, “I have never felt so marginalised in the independent history of India. The government wants Muslims to live in India as second-class citizens.”

ALSO READ: Will extend Aadhaar linkage deadline beyond March 31: Centre tells Supreme Court

ALSO READ: H Raja tries to do damage control post Periyar statue razing; DMK demands strict action against him

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App