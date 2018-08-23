Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat to attend the convocation of the Gujarat Forensic Science University and a meeting of the Somnath temple trust. PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Jujwa village near Valsad town, and later a public rally from Police Training College ground near Junagadh.

Earlier PM Modi was expected to visit Gujarat on July 20, but his visit was postponed due to heavy rains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat to attend the convocation of the Gujarat Forensic Science University and a meeting of the Somnath temple trust. PM Modi is one of the 7 trustees of the Somnath temple. BJP president Amit Shah, L K Advani, who are also trustees of the temple, are expected to be present in the meeting.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Jujwa village near Valsad town where he will attend the collective e-griha pravesh (online house warming) of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin), the flagship scheme of the Union Government to provide affordable housing for all.

More than one lakh houses have been completed in Gujarat. Beneficiaries of these houses will celebrate collective Gruh-Pravesh across 26 districts. At Valsad, beneficiaries from five districts of South Gujarat will gather,” the PMO said in a tweet on Wednesday.

More than one lakh houses have been completed in Gujarat. Beneficiaries of these houses will celebrate collective Gruh-Pravesh across 26 districts. At Valsad, beneficiaries from five districts of South Gujarat will gather. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 22, 2018

As per the schedule, PM Modi will inaugurate the much awaited water supply project meant for the parched tribal population in Dharampur and Kaprada talukas.

PM is also scheduled to visit Junagadh town in Saurashtra where he will inaugurate including a newly-built hospital of the Gujarat Medical and Education Research Society and two fisheries colleges at Veraval town in the Gir Somnath district.

Later, Modi will address a public rally from Police Training College ground near Junagadh.

Earlier PM Modi was expected to visit Gujarat on July 20, but his visit was postponed due to heavy rains in several parts of the state, especially in south Gujarat.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More