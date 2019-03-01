PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: He said the armed forces were helpless during the UPA regime as they were not allowed to carry out surgical strike after 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The BJP government, on the other hand, has given a free hand to the security to take a future course of action, the prime minister said.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman while addressing a rally in his home state Tamil Nadu. His remark comes a few hours ahead of Abhinandan’s return to India through Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar. The IAF pilot was in Pakistan’s custody after his plane went down on the Pakistani side during a dogfight between the air forces of both countries near the Line of Control on February 27. PM Modi, who was addressing a public gathering in Kanyakumari, said he was proud that India’s first woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hails from Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting recently launched PM Kisan scheme, the prime minister said over 1.1 crore farmers have already got their first instalment in thier bank accounts. Without naming Congress, the PM said launched a scathing attack on the party and said people wanted honesty, not a dynasty.

PM Narendra Modi: A few parties, guided by Modi hatred have started hating India. No wonder, while the entire nation supports our armed forces, they suspect the armed forces. The world is supporting India’s fight against terror but a few parties suspect our fight against terror. pic.twitter.com/eTETjWro3u — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019

India has been facing terrorism for years but the current government tackles the menace vigorously and the country will no longer be helpless in the wake of terror, he said.

He further said the armed forces were helpless during the UPA regime as they were not allowed to carry out surgical strike after 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The BJP government, on the other hand, has given a free hand to the security to take a future course of action, the prime minister said.

The PM said the world was supporting India’s fight against terror but a few parties suspect government’s fight against terror, two days after the 21 opposition parties criticised PM Modi for politicising the supreme sacrifices made by the jawans of armed forces.

