G-20 summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held the first trilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Argentina. The meeting comes amid China flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

G-20 summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held the first trilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Argentina. The meeting comes amid China flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. The first of its kind trilateral meeting – Japan, America, and India or JAI – was aimed at discussing the major issues of global and multilateral interests. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More