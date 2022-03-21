The Bhartiya Janata Party swept to victory in four states after the recently concluded assembly elections. The people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have given a clear mandate Amid the deliberations and discussions on the CM face, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting of the party’s top leadership at his residence on Sunday to discuss government formation in these states.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda were present in the meeting. In the meeting, the leadership briefed PM Modi on the discussions that they held with state BJP leaders.

Manipur BJP legislature has unanimously elected Biren Singh to be the chief minister again. The decision was taken after the state BJP legislature meeting in Imphal on Sunday. N Biren Singh will take oath as the chief minister of Manipur today at 3 pm.

In Uttarakhand, the newly-elected MLAs will take oath to office in Dehradun at a ceremony in Uttarakhand assembly. However, the name of the Uttarakhand Chief minister will be announced at the legislative party meeting after the oath taking ceremony. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will travel to Dehradun as BJP’s central observers to ensure smooth transitioning of power.

Even in Goa, the name of the next Chief minister will be decided in the BJP legislative party in Panaji. Caretaker CM Pramod Sawant is among the frontrunners for the post yet again. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L. Murugan will also be present in the meeting as BJP’s central observors.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath is likely to announced at the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh once again on March 24. BJP legislative party meeting in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled on March 24. While Yogi Adityanath is slated to become UP CM again, talks are on over the question of Deputy chief minister as Keshav Prasad Maurya lost from the Sirathu assembly constituency in Kaushambi district against a Samajwadi Party candidate by a margin of over 7,000 votes.