Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to Howdy Modi event at NRG Stadium at 8:30 pm(IST) arrived in Houstan on Saturday, a video from the Houstan airport is doing the rounds on the Internet where he was welcomed by Indian and US officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is all set to address the event in a Howdy Modi event at NRG Stadium at 8:30 pm(IST) arrived in Houstan on Saturday. He received a warm welcome by Indian and US officials at an airport. A video is doing the rounds on the Internet showcasing PM Modi’s gesture of promptly picking up the floors of the bouquet from the ground.

This gesture is being praised by the netizens. In the surfaced video, PM Modi is seen exiting the plane, walking up to the officials and exchanging greetings with Christopher Olson, Director of Trade and International Affairs, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

But what is grabbing everyone’s attention is when PM Modi was offered a bouquet, some flowers fell on the carpet, he quickly picked them up and gave them to one of his security personnel.

One of the users praised PM Modi for his simplicity of being a great leader.

Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JxzWtuaK5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2019

#WATCH United States: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Houston, Texas. He has been received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla also present. pic.twitter.com/3CqvtHkXlk — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be staying at the hotel to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA). At the hotel, a Housten chef, Kiran Verma has also prepared a special NaMo thali which will be offered at the hotel.

PM Modi is presently on a 7-day-visit to the United States. At the Howdy Modi event, in Houston, atleast 50,000 attendees will attend the Howdy, Modi US President Donald Trump will share the stage with him.

he later met top energy sector CEOs at a roundtable to discuss the energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and US, as per to the foreign ministry.

