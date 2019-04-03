Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public rally at Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat: Prime Minister Modi criticised the Gandhi family and the Congress for ignoring the plight of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He questioned if any member of the Gandhi family has ever visited the state and took an initiative for the development of the hill state.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to develop Arunachal Pradesh as East-Asia’s gateway. The prime minister was addressing a public rally at Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat on Tuesday. The prime minister said with the support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been able to develop roads, national highway, railway and improve air connectivity of Arunachal Pradesh with the rest of the nation.

At the same time, prime minister Modi criticised the Gandhi family and the Congress for ignoring the plight of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He questioned if any member of the Gandhi family has ever visited the state and took an initiative for the development of the hill state. Modi said his government at the Centre provided free toilets and pucca houses to lakhs of people who are living below the poverty line in the country. His government also took several steps to boost rural connectivity and accelerate the speed of highway construction in the country.

Dubbing the election manifesto of the Congress “unreliable”, Modi said: Inn logon (Congress party) ki tarah hi inka ghoshna patra bhi brashth hota hai, beimaan hota hai, dakosalo se bhara hota hai aur isilye use ghoshna patra nahi dakosala patra kehna chaiye (The Congress manifesto is deceitful, dishonest and corrupt like the party itself, it shouldn’t be called 2019 manifesto). Earlier, the BJP had said the 2019 manifest aims at “balkanisation” of India.

The PM said the BJP is committed to the development Arunachal Pradesh. He said: Hum sirf ek vaada karke use dashako tak latkaye rakhne wale log nahi hain, balki aapke jeevan ko aasaan banane ke liye poori imaandaari se kaam karne wale log hain. (We are not a party that stalls developmental (We (BJP) don’t make promises to stall them for decades but we try to simplify lives with honesty and inttegrity).

Describing the manifesto as the ‘voice of people’, Rahul Gandhi said Congress would spend six per cent of the GDP on education if the party is elected to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi said he has developed his entire life to serving the people of the country and respects the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

