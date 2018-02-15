Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Arunachal Pradesh to launch several projects including Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre. After addressing a public gathering in the capital city of Itanagar, PM Modi will move to the poll-bound state of Tripura where he will take on the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) led by Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate various projects, including Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, in the capital city of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spearhead will also address a rally in the poll-bound state of Tripura later in the day. The first rally will be held at Santirbazar, Itanagar and it will be PM Modi’s first address in the state after the India-China conflict in Doklam. Apart from the Dorjee centre, he will also launch the Doordarshan channel for the north-east.

LIVE Updates:

12:30 PM | Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader announces an express train that will run from Naharlagun to New Delhi. The train will run twice a week and it will called Arunachal Pradesh Express.

12:25 PM | I want to compliment CM Pema Khandu for the wonderful work he is doing. He has prepared a top quality roadmap on how Arunachal Pradesh should be in 2027. And, he did not only ask officials for inputs but also asked people from all walks of life: PM Modi

12:20 PM | Morarji Desai was the last PM to attend the North East Council meeting, no PM got the time to attend it after that. They became very busy. But I have come because of you. That’s why I went to attend the North East Council meeting: PM Modi

Morarji Desai was the last PM to attend the North East Council meeting, no PM got the time to attend it after that. They became very busy. But I have come because of you. That's why I went to attend the North East Council meeting: PM Narendra Modi in Itanagar pic.twitter.com/VjeDYGhWUE — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

12:15 PM | Aiming a dig at Indian National Congress, the Prime Minister said that there is no shortage of capital in the country but if there is a leak in the bucket, will it ever be full of water? He went on to say that India has witnessed such pattern in the past.

Iss desh mein paise ki kami nahi hai, lekin agar baalti mein chedd ho toh paani bharega kya? Humaare desh mein pehle aise hi chala hai: PM Modi in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) pic.twitter.com/yb7oaujLJu — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

12:00 PM | Why should meetings only be held in the national capital. We must go to all states and that is why I came to Shillong for a Northeastern Council meeting and an important meeting related to agriculture was held in Sikkim: PM Modi

11:50 AM | After inaugurating the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, PM Modi said that he is personally going to tell people to go to Arunachal Pradesh and hold their important meetings at the convention centre.

11:45 AM | Most of the key departments are based in the new secretariat. This makes it easier for people coming from distant villages because they do not need to move from one place to another. Everything is in one place only. Coordination and convenience are enhanced: PM Modi

11:35 AM | Before beginning his public address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects including Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar. BJP spearhead is later expected to relaunch the Doordarshan in the state.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects including Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/6IXeWglvvh — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

11:30 AM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the IG Park in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. He meets all the delegates present at the venue. The Prime Minister has been waving to the crowd that sits at the venue in anticipation. He will address the public shortly.