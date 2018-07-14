Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Poorvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh, saying that project will open doors for infinite opportunities. Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said Yogiji has done excellent work in last 1 year in the state.

With eyes set on 2019 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on the 2-day visit to several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, laid the foundation stone of Poorvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh, adding that project will change the entire ecosystem. While addressing a rally in the district, he said Rs 23 core will be spent on the expressway that will open doors for infinite opportunities. Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said Yogiji has done excellent work in the last 1 year, adding that BJP ensures progress in the state.

“BJP govt is working to create an environment of development in UP. What Yogi ji did towards putting a check on crime & corruption, bringing investments to the state & making business easier for small traders, is commendable, ” news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister further added that all the cities, towns and places falling within the route of the expressway will experience a change after its completion. In a bid to woo voters ahead of the upcoming general elections, he said his government is not only working on highways but also waterways and airways.

Talking about the development projects, PM Modi said that ships sailing from Varanasi to Haldia will take this entire region ahead on the path of industrial development, adding that 12 airports are being developed under UDAN scheme.

The PM also took a jibe on the proximity of Samajwadi Party, BSP and other small parties ahead of the polls to beat BJP-led NDA government and said those who didn’t even like looking at each other earlier, are now chanting Modi Modi. The BJP leader added that these people, out on bail, and the dynast parties now want to create obstacles on your path to development.

Blaming the opposition parties for creating obstacles, particularly for women and minorities, he said their stand on triple talaq has exposed them, adding that on one side the Centre is trying to make the lives of women easy, on the other side these people have grouped together to make the lives of women, especially Muslim women, difficult.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said he is not surprised by the fact that Congress president had claimed that Congress is a party of Muslims. Later, reacting to PM Modi’s allegations, Congress took to Twitter and said Modiji’s fondness for the camera is a well-known fact.

Modiji's fondness for the camera and his old habit of claiming ownership of initiatives of the previous Govts, is a well known fact. It would be better use of his time & the tax payers' money to play the role of Prime Minister. https://t.co/V29koTNU8b — Congress (@INCIndia) July 14, 2018

