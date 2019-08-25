PM Modi in Bahrain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the USD 4.2 million redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in the Bahraini capital on a two-day visit to the nation. In the later year, Shreenathji, Shree Krishna temple in Manama, the facelift will begin.

USD 4.2 million redevelopment project will be constructed on a piece of land measuring 16,500 square feet. The new four-floor structure covering 45,000 square feet will have an overall height of 30 meters.

PM Modi had arrived in Manama on Saturday. This is the first-ever an Indian Prime Minister who had visited to Bahrain. He also offered prayers at Shreenathji Temple in Manama, today.

In an address to an event, PM Modi said that he felt honoured and fortunate to be awarded The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. Also equally honoured by his majesty’s friendship for him and for his country. He humbly had accepted the prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians.

He also added that it was an honour for an entire India which is a symbol of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India.

While making as a speech for the Indian community in Bahrain, PM Modi said that India had decided that they would multiply the size of their economy by twice in the upcoming 5 years. 5 trillion dollars economy in the target in front of us.

He had also met crown prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama. He also conferred The King Hamad order of the Renaissance by King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for France, to attend the G-7 summit in Biarritz.

