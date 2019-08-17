PM Modi in Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Bhutan on Saturday for a two-day visit to the country said it's an honour for India to become a part of the development of Bhutan and Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering.

PM Modi in Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Bhutan on Saturday for a two-day visit to the country, said in a joint statement that it’s an honour for India to be a part of the development of Bhutan and Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering at Simtokha Dzong in Semtokha.

Feeling elated over paying a visit to Bhutan, PM Modi further added that it has a special place in the hearts of 130 crore Indians, and he is extremely happy that he had come to Bhutan soon after the beginning of his second term.

Expressing his honour over welcoming PM Modi in Bhutan, Bhutan PM added that he had remembered his first visit to Bhutan in 2014 when he said that Bhutan and India were close not because they had open borders, but because they had opened their hearts to each other. This time his visit is valuable.

Prime Minister of Bhutan (Dr.) Lotay Tshering at Simtokha Dzong, Semtokha: India and Bhutan may vary in size but our beliefs, values and motivation are common. Today, I am overwhelmed with the sense pride that the two countries are living the definition of true friendship. pic.twitter.com/liuJrUg21k — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a Cypress tree sapling at Simtokha Dzong. Prime Minister of Bhutan (Dr.) Lotay Tshering present pic.twitter.com/PJ9MExr9c7 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

In addition to this, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering said that India and Bhutan may vary in size but their beliefs, values and motivation are common. Today, he was overwhelmed with the sense pride that the two countries are living the definition of true friendship.

#WATCH Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets monks at Simtokha Dzong in Semtokha. Prime Minister of Bhutan (Dr.) Lotay Tshering also present. pic.twitter.com/BUk7RSO3kY — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

PM Modi in a joint statement with Bhutan PM (Dr.) Lotay Tshering: Who will not want a friend and a neighbour like Bhutan. It is an honour for us that India is a part of the development of Bhutan pic.twitter.com/Chpan5uZlT — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Accompanied with Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, PM Modi inaugurated Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant, unveiled the plaque of the ground station for South Asian Satellite launch stamps to commemorate five decades of India-Bhutan Hydropower cooperation. He also launches RuPay Card in Bhutan by making a purchase, at Simtokha Dzong. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering unveil e-plaque of the interconnection between India’s National Knowledge Network and Bhutan’s Druk Research and Education Network.

Also signed 5 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between India & Bhutan at Simtokha Dzong.

