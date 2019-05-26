PM Modi in Gujarat: People mocked me when I said BJP will cross 300-mark in 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the results of polls failed all the political pundits who were saying the saffron party will not get a majority in the general elections.

PM Modi in Gujarat Ahmedabad People mocked me when I said BJP will cross 300-mark in 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that people made fun of him when he said the BJP will get 300 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He asserted that the results of polls failed all the political pundits who were saying the saffron party will not get a majority in the general elections, adding that people in large numbers voted to make BJP-led NDA government strong.

Speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said that in the first few days of electioneering, he was convinced the BJP or NDA was not contesting the elections, instead of people of the country.

The Prime Minister said that the government has to utilise these five years to solve issues of the common citizens across the country, adding that the coming five years have to be years of Jan Bhagidari and Jan Chetna.

Saying that he was coming back to the land that has nurtured him, PM Modi added that he was back to place with which he has a very old bond.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families of Surat fire victims, PM Modi said that the fire tragedy in Surat has saddened all the people. Former Gujarat chief minister added that government is further strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Gujarat.

BJP president Amit Shah also addressed the rally in Gujarat capital. He said that people from many places have come to welcome BJP leadership, adding that they should pay condolences to the 22 children who were killed in the tragedy.

