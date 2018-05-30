Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 5-day 3-nation tour on Wednesday began his Indonesia visit by paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian Independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery in Jakarta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday started his 5-day 3-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. PM began his tour from Indonesia, where he paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle by laying a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes’Cemetery in Jakarta. This is PM Modi’s first ever official visit to Indonesia.

Modi and Indonesian President Jokowi Widodo held talks on corporation in Marine, economy, and socio-culture as well as discussed regional and global issues. Modi said that India’s Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) matches President Widodo’s Maritime Fulcrum Policy.

India and Indonesia agreed to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries signed 15 agreements including one on defence cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address, condemned the recent suicide attacks on churches in Indonesia. He said India condemns terror strikes in Indonesia and stands resolutely with it in fight against terror.

Both India and Indonesia need to help each other in skill development. We aim to double the trade between the two nations by 2015, said PM Modi.

Modi stressed that India-ASEAN partnership is such an important power that can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo-Pacific region but also beyond it.

Modi and Widodo both came to power in 2014. And since then Indonesian President has visited India twice to restore the close relationship formed between the two countries in the 1950s and 1960s under leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Sukarno.

Modi, on his first leg of his three-nation tour, reached Indonesia on Tuesday. He will hold talks to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of two maritime neighbours.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App