PM Modi in Japan Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met his Japanese counterpart PM, Shinzo Abe the sidelines of G20 summit. The two leaders have discussed India and Japan relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived Japan for the G20 Summit in Osaka, which will be held from June 28, 2019, to June 29, 2019. PM Modi is expected to meet several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, along with attending important plurilateral meetings. It is the sixth time that the prime minister is attending the G20 Summit.

In a detailed statement before leaving for the G20 summit, PM Modi said that he would use the platform to highlight issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism. He added that the platform will also underline India’s strong developmental experience of the last five years.

— Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has spoken about Japan PM Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting on the sidelines of G20 summit. He said it was a very warm meeting as both the leaders were old friends. They had a very constructive and detailed discussion on the bilateral relationship, he added.

— The prime minister met his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe the sidelines of G20 summit. India recently informed that the two leaders have discussed a broad range of topics of mutual interests. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Japan for entering into the new era of Reiwa and highlighted strong bilateral ties.

A friendship characterised by warmth and the promise of a bright future. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AbeShinzo hold talks in Osaka, the first such meeting between these leaders since the start of Japan’s Reiwa era. Many aspects of India-Japan relations were discussed. pic.twitter.com/59CiuBHZWA — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 27, 2019

Prime Minister Abe extended warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi of India, and stressed the great potential that Japan-India relations have. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Japan for entering into the new era of Reiwa and highlighted strong bilateral ties. #PMinAction pic.twitter.com/qhBCbxpb9f — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) June 27, 2019

— Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his overwhelming win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He added that he is looking forward to visiting India. PM Modi also thanked in response and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome that Japan government accorded to India.

