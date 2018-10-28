PM Modi in Japan LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Sunday after he arrived in Tokyo to attend the 13th India-Japan Annual summit. During the meeting, both leaders will deliberate on a range of issues including defence and regional security. The two countries will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen the strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.

PM Modi in Japan LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Sunday after he arrived in Tokyo to attend the 13th India-Japan Annual summit. During the meeting, both leaders will deliberate on a range of issues including defence and regional security. PM Modi said he is confident that this visit will add new vigour to the strong friendship between India and Japan. The two countries will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen the strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship. Japan is considered as a natural and indispensable partner for India in the economic, defence and technology fields.

This is PM Modi’s third visit to Japan as Prime Minister. Shinzo Abe has invited PM Modi to his villa in Yamanashi where the two leaders will have lunch and dinner together with a view of Mount Fuji on Sunday. The two will reportedly ride the bullet train back to Tokyo. PM Modi will be visiting the robotics and automation firm FANUC in Yamanashi. Besides, he will also address a Make-in-India event in Tokyo.

PM Modi in Japan LIVE updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App