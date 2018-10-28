PM Modi in Japan LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Sunday after he arrived in Tokyo to attend the 13th India-Japan Annual summit. During the meeting, both leaders will deliberate on a range of issues including defence and regional security. PM Modi said he is confident that this visit will add new vigour to the strong friendship between India and Japan. The two countries will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen the strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship. Japan is considered as a natural and indispensable partner for India in the economic, defence and technology fields.
This is PM Modi’s third visit to Japan as Prime Minister. Shinzo Abe has invited PM Modi to his villa in Yamanashi where the two leaders will have lunch and dinner together with a view of Mount Fuji on Sunday. The two will reportedly ride the bullet train back to Tokyo. PM Modi will be visiting the robotics and automation firm FANUC in Yamanashi. Besides, he will also address a Make-in-India event in Tokyo.
PM Modi in Japan LIVE updates:
PM Modi's 3rd visit to Japan as PM
This is PM Modi’s third visit to Japan as Prime Minister. Japan is considered as a natural and indispensable partner for India in the economic, defence and technology fields. This is PM Modi's 12th meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
PM Modi meets Shinzo Abe
PM Modi on Sunday met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Japan's Yamanashi. Shinzo Abe will take PM Modi to his holiday home in Yamanashi later in the day where Modi is also invited for dinner. PM Modi is the first global leader to be invited for a meal at Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's villa in Japan's Yamanashi.
#WATCH: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe receives PM Narendra Modi at hotel Mount Fuji in Yamanashi pic.twitter.com/FoablhOqlc— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
13th India-Japan summit kicks off today
PM Modi is set to attend the 13th India-Japan Annual summit today. PM Modi is the first global leader to be invited for a meal at Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's villa in Japan's Yamanashi. Maritime cooperation will be the top agenda of meeting between PM Modi and Shinzo Abe. During the meeting, both leaders will deliberate on a range of issues including defence and regional security. India and Japan may sign mutual logistical support agreement, reports said.