PM Modi in Jharkhand:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stones of various development projects in Jharkhand’s Palamu districts. PM Modi has also inaugurated Mandal dam project which has been hampered since 1993. The dam will be built on North Koel river under Barwadih block in Latehar district. Initially, the work on Mandal dam project commenced in 1972 but was put on hold for half a century. Modi also blamed the Congress for delaying Rs 2,300 crore irrigation project that was supposed to provide irrigation to 19,604 hectares in Palamau and Garhwa districts.

Besides Mandal dam project, PM Modi also laid stones of five other irrigation projects including Sone canal pipeline irrigation project worth Rs 1,169.28 crore, renovation and lining work of Bater Vier irrigation project, renovation of Bain Banki Reservoir project, renovation and lining work of Anjanva Reservoir project and renovation and lining work for Brahmani irrigation project in Chakradharpur block of West Singhbhum district.

PM Shri @narendramodi lays foundation stone of various development projects in Jharkhand.

While addressing the people of Jharkhand, the prime minister attacked the Congress saying that farmers are just vote banks for the party while BJP considers them as food providers.

Commenting on Congress’ recent move of waiving farmer’s loans in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the PM Modi noted that farmers would not have needed loans if the UPA government had completed the projects that were meant to benefit the farmers. He added that first the farmers were forced to take loans now they have been misleading in the name of loan waivers.

