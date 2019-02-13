PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his effort to unite all the political parties of the country. He wished Modi will emerge victorious in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: On the last day of Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the lower house of Parliament after the House resumed proceedings in the afternoon. Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned due to Opposition uproar over the tabling of the CAG audit report on the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal. Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister said “neither did any plane fly nor did any earthquake happen” during his speech in the House. Earlier, the Congress chief (then Congress vice president) had said that there would be an earthquake if he were allowed to speak on currency ban in Lok Sabha.

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his effort to unite all the political parties of the country. He wished Modi will emerge victorious in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in the country (PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ki koshish ki hai. Main kehna chahta hun ki saare sadaysa phir se jeet kar aayen, aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein).

16th Lok Sabha will be remembered for having the most women MPs ever in the house: PM @narendramodi LIVE at https://t.co/EReeIwhvF8 #DeshKaLeaderModi — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) February 13, 2019

What PM Narendra Modi said in Lok Sabha today:

– India launched the most number of satellites in the last 5 years. The country has now become a launch pad for global satellites.

– This House passed the laws to fight the menace of black money and corruption. This House also passed the GST Bill.

– After the gap of three decades, a government was formed with a full majority (3 dashak ke baad ek purn bahumat wali sarkaar bani aur azaadi ke baad pehli baar Congress gotra ki nahi hai aisi sarkaar bani hai. Congress gotra nahi aisi milijuli pehli sarkaar Atal ji ki thi aur aisi purn bahumat wali sarkaar 2014 mein bani)

– The country’s self-confidence is at an all-time high which is a very good sign because such confidence gives a boost to development

– The country will be proud of this 16th Lok Sabha, as it saw the highest number of women members elected to the House. At least 44 first time women MPs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

– The world today is discussing the issue of global warming and India has made an effort for the formation of the International Solar Alliance to combat this problem

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More