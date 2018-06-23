Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Mohanpura irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that it his privilege to inaugurate the project which is worth Rs 4,000 crore. He is also expected to launch a series of development projects during his one-day visit, which includes an urban transport scheme in Indore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his one-day visit to Madhya Pradesh during which he will launch several development projects. PM Modi arrived at the Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj airport in the morning where he was received by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior leaders. Reports said that PM Modi will also visit Indore and Rajgarh to unveil a series of development projects.

A few hours back, PM Modi inaugurated the Mohanpura irrigation project, which has been built at a cost of Rs 3,866 crore. While addressing the media, PM Modi said that it is his privilege to inaugurate the project which is worth Rs 4,000 crore.

#MadhyaPradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Mohanpura Irrigation project in Rajgadh district. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Governor Anandiben Patel also present there. pic.twitter.com/2bv4YdtKa0 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2018

He further added that the people who have gathered at the venue in huge numbers justify the fact that they believe in the policies of BJP government. In a veiled attack at the Opposition, PM said that the people have been busy spreading lies are unaware of the ground realities.

इतनी बड़ी संख्या में आपका आना इस बात की गवाही दे रहा है कि सरकार पर, उसकी नीतियों पर आपका कितना विश्वास है।

जो लोग देश में भ्रम फैलाने में लगे हुए हैं, वो जमीनी सच्चाई से किस तरह कट चुके हैं, आप इसकी साक्षात तस्वीर हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2018

While praising Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan led government has re-written the saga of development in the state. Citing the example of Mohanpura irrigation project, he said that these projects are one of the biggest developments not only Rajgarh but Madhya Pradesh. He said that the project was completed within four years.

शिवराज जी के शासन में मध्य प्रदेश ने विकास की नई गाथा लिखी है। आज यहां मोहनपुरा में सिंचाई परियोजना का लोकार्पण और तीन वॉटर सप्लाई स्कीमों पर काम शुरू होना, इसी कड़ी का एक हिस्सा है। ये परियोजना राजगढ़ ही नहीं बल्कि मध्य प्रदेश की भी बड़ी परियोजनाओं में से एक है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2018

ये परियोजना ना सिर्फ तेजी से होते विकास का उदाहरण है बल्कि सरकार के काम करने के तौर तरीके का भी सबूत है। लगभग 4 वर्ष के भीतर इस परियोजना को पूरा किया गया है। इसमें माइक्रो इरीगेशन का विशेष ध्यान रखा गया है, यानि पाइपलाइन बिछाकर खेत तक पानी पहुंचाने को प्राथमिकता दी गई है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2018

PM Modi also said that the government has also provided free LPG cylinders to over 4 crore poor women in the country. He further added that in Madhya Pradesh, over 40 lakh women have been provided with free LPG connections.

He also awarded the winners of Swachh Survekshan 2018 survey and inaugurated the state government’s urban transport scheme named ‘Sutra Seva’ at Indore’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

