Narendra Modi Man vs Wild Full Episode: PM Modi is going to be featured on Discovery's most-watched show, Man vs Wild. Where he'll be seen with the host Bear Grylls catching up the wilderness of the Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. The episode will be aired tonight at 9 pm IST on Discovery channel.

The Discovery channel’s most-awaited episode of the popular survival show, Man vs Wild, is going to come out tonight at 9 pm IST and we all have been waiting for that from a long now. Since the makers of Man vs Wild and Grylls himself had been sharing some glimpses from the episode in the last few days has made us even more eager to watch it.

While on the show, PM Modi has ventured the forested wildlife sanctuary, Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. PM Modi has talked about the wildlife conservation with the host Bear Grylls. Earlier, in a short video from the special episode, PM Modi was seen saying to Grylls that his culture doesn’t allow him to kill when Grylls showed him the way to tackle if the tiger approaches.

The special episode of the show has already gained a lot of publicity as the biggest leader of the nation is going to appear on it tonight. A few years back, US former President Barack Obama was also featured in the same show when he went on the trip to Alaska to show him the close up of the climatic change.

In a recent interview, Bear Grylls revealed some facts about going on a wild adventure with PM Modi. He said that both the iconic global leaders were on the show due to the same reasons that to aware and educate people about saving the environment and he feels privileged that the two strong world leaders stand together to protect the world.

The special episode will be telecasted tonight at 9 pm IST on the Discovery channel where the audience will see a new side of PM Modi. Below are the pictures from the episode which Bear Grylls shared through his Twitter account.

