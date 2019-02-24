Crediting the army for their unprecedented courage, the PM praised their impeccable capabilities in restoring peace. The forces have always retaliated befittingly to the terrorists, added PM. Talking about the yet to be launched country's first war memorial dedicated to martyrs, the PM said the wait after nation's independence for a war Memorial is over. The memorial which has been built around India Gate and Amar Jawan Jyoti will be inaugurated on February 25

In the final edition of Mann Ki Baat ahead of 2019 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Pulwama terror tragedy and said, Mother India had to face the loss of her brave sons and there was a wave of support and condolence towards the martyrs and their bereaved. Crediting the army for their unprecedented courage, the PM praised their impeccable capabilities in restoring peace. The forces have always retaliated befittingly to the terrorists, added PM.

Talking about country’s yet to be launched first war memorial dedicated to martyrs, the PM said the wait after nation’s independence for a war Memorial is over. The memorial which has been built around India Gate and Amar Jawan Jyoti will be inaugurated on February 25.

PM said that the army has resolved to wipe out terrorists from the country and further shared anecdotes of their valour and sacrifice for the country. The Prime Minister also asked the nation to unite together by setting aside barriers of casteism, communalism and regionalism.

PM Narendra Modi: 10 days ago, Mother India had to face loss of many of her brave sons. People across the nation are agonized and angry. There is a wave of support and condolence towards the martyrs & their families #MannKiBaat (file pic) pic.twitter.com/AlcnmfT8YP — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

PM Narendra Modi: The never ending wait after nation's independence for a War Memorial is about to be over.India not having a #NationalWarMemorial used to surprise me and really pain me.This new memorial has been built near India Gate and Amar Jawan Jyoti. (file pic) #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/rHdLAtu1sg — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

On martyrs, the PM said that the nation must not forget the sacrifice of Pulwama martyrs and must not let their deaths go in vain. As a tribute to the war warriors, the nation will be witnessing the inauguration of war memorial dedicated to war heroes. The PM said that the museum depicts the journey of a soldier from the beginning to his martyrdom. While signing off Modi thanked the people of the country for their relentless support and asserted to come back with their support in May after the Lok Sabha elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More