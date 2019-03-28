PM Modi in Meerut: PM Modi, who recently addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, will later hold rallies in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Jammu and Kashmir's Aknoor. PM Modi began his address with a claim that 130 crore Indians have made their minds to re-elect Modi government to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday kick-started his campaign ‘phir ek baar Modi Sarkar (Modi government again)’ ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi, who recently addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, will later hold rallies in Uttarakhand‘s Rudrapur and Jammu and Kashmir’s Aknoor. PM Modi began his address with a claim that 130 crore Indians have made their minds to re-elect Modi government to power.

He said that five years ago when he sought blessings from people he had promised to return it with interest. He added that he would present a report card of the work done under his government and would also seek the report card from the Opposition.

While reiterating his ‘Main Chowkidar ( I am watchman)’ claim, PM Modi said that he is a Chowkidar and Chowkidar would never do injustice to anybody adding that everyone would be held accountable, one by one.

Launching a scathing attack at the Opposition, PM Modi said his government was the base of development while there is no policy, no idea, neither an intention in the Opposition. He added that it was going to be a battle between Indian tradition and nepotism.

PM Modi also applauded the ruling government saying whether it was land, sky or space, the BJP government had shown its mettle on every sphere. He added that it was the Modi government that showed the courage to carry out surgical strikes on Pakistan. He further credited his government for One Rank One Pension (OROP), 10% reservation to EWS among others.

