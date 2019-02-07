PM Modi started his speech with an interesting analogy for acronyms BC and AD. He said that Congress leaders see things in two time periods - BC, which is 'Before Congress', when nothing happened and the other is AD, which is 'After Dynasty', when everything happened. He then targeted the Mahagathbandhan of the opposition parties calling it 'Mahamilavat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a tirade against the Congress during the debate on the motion of thanks to President’s address on the country’s achievements since Independence. PM Modi accused the Congress of keeping the people of India bereft of development and still attempting to derail various progressive policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. He recalled the achievements of his government since 2014 and encouraged the Opposition to pose a healthy competition in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, unlike last time.

The BJP spearhead laughed off the claims that his government is manipulating public institutions for personal gains and political vendetta saying “Ulta chor chowkidaar ko daante“. Pointing at the Emergency era, Modi said that it was Congress that disgraced the institutions of the country and still continues to do so by insulting the Indian Army and its chief. He defended himself saying that the Congress targets him because he comes from a poor family and challenging “the Sultanate”.

Shifting focus to the much-debated Rafale deal, the 68-year-old Prime Minister accused Congress of trying to derail the deal before claiming that the grand old party doesn’t want the Indian Air Force to be strong. He also asked the Congress on whose behest is the company trying to cancel the Rafale deal. “In our neighbourhood, everyone has been building war capabilities, why didn’t we do it in all these years? This is criminal negligence. Congress doesn’t want a strong Indian Air Force,” added PM Modi.

The PM dug deep in history and recalled that Dr BR Ambedkar had once said that joining the Congress is equal to committing suicide. In another dig, however in a lighter vein, at Congress, Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi had back then recommended the dissolution of the Congress party. “So ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ is not my slogan but I am just fulfilling the wish of Gandhi ji. In order to commemorate him, we will wipe the Congress from the country irrespective of the alliances they create,” said PM Modi.

