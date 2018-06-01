Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a session at the Nanyang Technical University in Singapore and said that 21st century belongs to Asia. PM Modi also spoke about the use of technology, especially space technology and said that it has helped us in many ways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with professors and students at the Nanyang Technical University in Singapore on Friday said that 21st century belongs to Asia and but what important is whether we also feel the same. “The entire world is convinced that 21st century belongs to Asia. What is important is, if we Asians feel the same. It is also important to believe in ourselves and realise that this is our time, therefore we must rise to take the lead.”

Speaking on the advancement of technology, PM Modi said, “Technology is what empowers people. A technology-driven society breaks social barriers. Technology has to be affordable and user-friendly. We should not see every disruption as destruction.”

“People were apprehensive about computers but see how computers changed human history. Technology is aiding human creativity. Various social media platforms have given voice to millions,” PM Modi said.

“PM Modi also spoke about the relevance of inclusive growth in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We have progressed through the ages due to innovation and due to ethics as well as humanitarian values,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the space technology and said that it helps us in properly mapping our development infrastructure, be it in terms of where do we need more schools, better roads, added hospitals. “Among the many advantages of space technology is that improves accuracy in weather predictions,” PM Modi mentioned.

Speaking about India-China relations, PM Modi said, “In human history, India and China have dominated global trade for centuries. At the same time, there was no conflict. We must think of furthering connectivity without any conflict.

PM Modi also presented Singapore PM a replica of 6th-century Buddhagupta Stele that bears Sanskrit phrases in Pallava script and serves as an important evidence of the transmission of Buddhism from India to Southeast Asia, particularly the Straits and the Malay peninsular region.

