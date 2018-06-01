PM Narendra Modi on Friday delivered a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue during his visit to Singapore. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, PM Modi talked about India's trade, business and investment opportunities in the country and other issues.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday delivered a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue during his visit to Singapore. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, PM Modi talked about India’s trade, business and investment opportunities in the country and other issues. PM Modi said, “Singapore is our springboard to the ASEAN. It has been, for centuries, a gateway for India to the broader East. For thousands of years, Indians have turned to the east not just to see the sun-rise but also to pray for its light to spread over the world.”

PM Modi while speaking on trade opportunities in the country, said, “Solutions cannot be found behind walls of protection, but in embracing change. What we seek is a level playing field for all. India stands for open and stable international trade regime.”

“India stands for a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which embraces us all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity. It includes all nations in this geography as also others beyond who have a stake in it,” PM Modi added.

Further sharing his thoughts during the dialogue, PM Modi said, “This is a world of inter-dependent fortunes and failures. No nation can shape and secure it on its own. It is a world that summons us to rise above divisions and competition to work together. Is that possible? Yes, it is possible. I see ASEAN as an example and inspiration.”

“India-China cooperation is expanding. Trade is growing. And, we have displayed maturity and wisdom in managing issues and ensuring a peaceful border. There is growing intersection in our international presence. With each Southeast Asian country, we have growing political, economic and defence ties,” PM Modi added.

“The Indian Ocean has shaped much of India’s history. It now holds the key to our future. The ocean carries 90% of India’s trade and our energy sources. It is also the lifeline of global commerce,” PM Modi said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App