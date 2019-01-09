Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Maharashtra's Solapur to inaugurate several infrastructure projects including a four-lane section of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad highway. However, the highlight for his visit came when he addressed a gathering and said that he hopes the Rajya Sabah takes important decisions today as the government is in a fix over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill, Triple Talaq and 10% quota bill in the general category

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Maharashtra’s Solapur to inaugurate several infrastructure projects including a four-lane section of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad highway. The project is slated to improve connectivity between Solapur and Marathwada region. PM also laid the foundation stone for a housing project he central government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. under which around 30,000 houses for the poor will be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,811.33 crore.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, PM laid the foundation stone for a combined project of improvement in water supply and sewerage system, while under the Swachh Bharat Mission, PM inaugurated an underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants for Solapur.

However, the highlight for his visit came when he addressed a gathering and said that he hopes the Rajya Sabah takes important decisions today as the government is in a fix over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill, Triple Talaq and 10% quota bill in the general category. The Lok Sabha, where the BJP enjoys majority, has already passed the 3 bills, the Rajya Sabha where it lacks the numbers is scheduled to take up the bills today.

As for the Citizenship Amendment Bill and Triple Talaq, a united Opposition seems unwilling to extend support, while the quota bill might see the day of light as most of the parties including the Congress have given signs of supporting the bill.

Addressing Solapur rally, PM on Citizenship amendment bill said that the bill will pave way for Indian brethren residing in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to gain citizenship in India. At the same time, he said assured the people of Assam and North East that their rights will not be hurt after passage of the bill.

The government is facing flak over the bill, as the bill amends the 1955 Citizenship Act, and paves way for illegal migrants living in India to gain citizenship by naturalisation. The opposition has said that the bill nullifies the NRC process of Assam that identifies the illegal migrants who entered the state after 1971.

