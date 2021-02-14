Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several key projects in the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerela. He will also hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army.

Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Chennai to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several essential projects, he also handed over the indigenously made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army.

Arjun Main Battle Tank MK-1A is an indigenously designed and developed tank. It has been manufactured by the CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions, 8 labs and several MSMEs. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several key projects in the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerela.

His first stop is Chennai where he is scheduled to inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and commission passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. Prime Minister is also set to lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System and the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.

Also read: 2 years of Pulwama attack: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others pay tribute to CRPF jawans

Also read: Chamoli disaster: China blames India for glacial outburst, shifts blame on Indian army

After inaugurating these projects in Chennai, Prime Minister headed to Kochi and launched several projects there in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also read: #FreedomForTibet: Tibetans in-exile commemorate 108th Tibetan Independence Day, demand release from CCP’s clutches