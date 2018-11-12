PM Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated many major projects including two important national highways and an inland waterways terminal on river Ganga to the nation. On his 15th visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, PM was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other state ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate 2 major projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today. Apart from major road projects in the state, the Prime Minister is expected to announce the government’s plans related to cleaning of the River Ganga. According to the reports, the PM Modi has sanctioned around Rs 913.07 crore for 8 projects of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Namami Gange programme.

The reports added that the PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the four-lane widening of a road from Babatpur to Varanasi city, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Daipur and inland waterways multi-modal terminal.

According to an official statement, the Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I highway, which is 16.55 kilometre long, has been built at a cost of over 759 crore rupees Aand the Babatpur-Varanasi road, 17.25-kilometre long highway, is built with Rs 812 crore.

Here are the LIVE updates of PM Modi in Varanasi:

Live Updates

