Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate 2 major projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today. Apart from major road projects in the state, the Prime Minister is expected to announce the government’s plans related to cleaning of the River Ganga. According to the reports, the PM Modi has sanctioned around Rs 913.07 crore for 8 projects of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Namami Gange programme.
The reports added that the PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the four-lane widening of a road from Babatpur to Varanasi city, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Daipur and inland waterways multi-modal terminal.
According to an official statement, the Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I highway, which is 16.55 kilometre long, has been built at a cost of over 759 crore rupees Aand the Babatpur-Varanasi road, 17.25-kilometre long highway, is built with Rs 812 crore.
Here are the LIVE updates of PM Modi in Varanasi:
Live Updates
PM Modi in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed the green signal to the first multi modal terminal project in presence of the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
PM Modi in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first multi modal terminal constructed on River Ganga.
PM Modi in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the first multi modal terminal constructed on river Ganga in Varanasi
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first multi modal terminal constructed on River Ganga pic.twitter.com/ozfx2HQvdv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2018