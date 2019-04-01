PM Modi in Wardha: Addressing a mega rally in Maharashtra's Wardha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said NCP chief Sharad Pawar will have to pay the price for ignoring the plight of the farmers in Maharashtra. Modi said the voters of Maharashtra would also teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the party is insulting the "chowkidars" - the people who are cleaning India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will have sleepless nights as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to sweep the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a mega rally in Maharashtra’s Wardha, the prime minister said NCP chief Sharad Pawar will have to pay the price for ignoring the plight of the farmers in Maharashtra. Modi said the voters of Maharashtra would also teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the party is insulting the “chowkidars” – the people who are cleaning India.

The prime minister said the NCP is witessing internal fight and slowly slipping out of Sharad Pawar’s hands. Pawar is scared of the BJP wave and he decided not to contest in the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha elections because his nephews have ignored his leadership and are fighting among themselves for power, he said.

PM Narendra Modi in Wardha, Maharashtra: Jab mein sauchalaya ka chowkidar banta hun tab mein Hindustan ki croreon mataon aur beheno ki izzat ka bhi chowkidar banta hun. Mein iss izzatghar/sauchalay ka chowkidar hun aur mujhe iss par garv hai. pic.twitter.com/bd8Ky9WSOg — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019

Modi said the NCP-Congress alliance is like ‘Kumbhkarna’. Raking up Mumbai’s Azad Maidan riots case, in which 54 people were injured including 45 police personnel on August 11, 2012, he said both the NCP and the Congress are playing vote-bank politics

Jab mein sauchalaya ka chowkidar banta hun tab mein Hindustan ki croreon mataon aur beheno ki izzat ka bhi chowkidar banta hun. Mein iss izzatghar/sauchalay ka chowkidar hun aur mujhe iss par garv hai.

Congratulating space scientists and ISRO for the success of ISRO’s PSLVC-45 mission, the prime minister said our scientists today successfully launched more than two dozen of satellites from five countries and created

history in space.

He also thanked ISRO for allowing common people to witness the satellite launch and the contribution of our scientists in nation-building. Now onwards, seating arrangements will be made for common

people whenever such launches happen.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More