PM Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a mega rally in West Bengal today to kickstart the BJP’s election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The PM will address two rallies in Thakurnagar and Durgapur. He is expected to launch a 300-km long electrified section of railways and also, a 20-km long Hijli-Narayangarh railway line.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been making a monumental effort to extend its influence in Mamata Banerjee’s turf and woo the voters. Reportedly, PM Modi will stress on BJP’s Ganatantra Bachao campaign during his Durgapur rally address.
Earlier in the month, Trinamool Congress had organised a huge opposition rally which was addressed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the presence of several tall leaders from at least 24 political parties from across the country.
Here are the LIVE updates from PM Modi’s rally in West Bengal:
Live Updates
PM Modi appeals to TMC to let Citizenship amendment bill pass in the Parliament
PM Modi says that the BJP government has brought the Citizenship amendment bill and appeals to the TMC government in West Bengal to support this bill and let it pass in the Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Thakurnagar, West Bengal: We've brought the Citizenship amendment bill. I appeal to TMC to support this bill and let it pass in the Parliament.
PM Modi slams farm loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by the Congress
Whoever had taken a loan, there was a promise of waiving Rs 2.5 lakh from it, but only Rs 13 was waived off. This is a story of Madhya Pradesh government while the government in Rajasthan gave up totally, says PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Thakurnagar, West Bengal: Jisne karz liya uski 2.5 lakh ki maafi ka vaada kiya tha aur maafi huyi kewal Rs 13 ki. Ye kahani Madhya Pradesh ki hai, vahin Rajasthan mein sarkar ne toh haath hi khade kar diye
PM Modi speaks about Interim Budget announced on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Thakurnagar, West Bengal: This is just the beginning, the main budget after Lok Sabha election will have much more for the youth, farmers, and other sections of the society.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Thakurnagar, West Bengal: This is just the beginning, the main budget after Lok Sabha election will have much more for the youth, farmers, and other sections of the society.
PM Modi attacks Bengal Chief Minister in his opening statement
After seeing this massive crowd, I have come to understand why Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is using violence in the state, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi in Thakurnagar: Ye drishya(crowd) dekhne ke baad ab mujhe samajh mein aa raha hai ki didi hinsa pe kyun utar aayi hain #WestBengal
PM Modi lands in Thakurnagar
West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper arrives in Thakurnagar. PM will be addressing a public meeting shortly.
West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper arrives in Thakurnagar. PM will be addressing a public meeting shortly.