The 11.2km-long-long fully elevated Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro’s Green Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 24. Reports said that the services at the new extension will commence from 4:00pm today. PM Modi inaugurated the services from his office using a remote control via video conferencing. An extension of the existing Green Line from Inderlok to Mundka, the newly-inaugurated section will be Delhi Metro’s third channel of connectivity to Haryana. After the completion of the corridor, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288km with 208 stations.

The stretch has seven-station with four of them in Delhi and the other three in Haryana. in Delhi, the stops are Mundka industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border while in Haryana, the three stations are going to be Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park.

The exact length of the route is 11.183km and with the completion of the newly elevated corridor, the entire Inderlok/Kirti Nagar – Bahadurgarh section will become 29.64-km long.

Besides this, the other two metro lines operation from Delhi to Haryana are Faridabad (Violet Line) and Gurgaon (Yellow Line). While PM Modi inaugurated the stretch from his office, Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the inauguration ceremony in Bahadurgarh.

PM Modi also addressed the gathering via a video conference, in which he congratulated the people of Delhi and Haryana on the commencement of a new foray to their neighbouring state. PM Modi also added that the new metro section will bring convenience to the people of this part. He added that with the gateway students from Haryana can even travel to Delhi for studying in several education centres. According to officials, a total of 20 trains will be put in the service of the section.

