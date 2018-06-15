Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the upgraded Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh and addressed a public rally. Speaking at the public rally, PM Modi once again invoked the issue of development and said that it was the answer and solution to all kinds of violence and conspiracies. He said that more than Rs 18,000 crore has been spent to upgrade the plant with new new and smart technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public rally in Bhilai Chattisgarh and once again pitched his voice on the issue of development saying that it is the answer to everything. Speaking at the public rally, PM Modi said that Development is the answer to violence or to any nefarious activity and it is this confidence which evolves from the development which is an answer to all kinds violence. PM Modi while dedicating various development projects in the city said that Naya Raipur has become the country’s first greenfield smart city. Water, electricity, street lights, sewage, transport and security of the city all will be managed from this centre. This will be an example for smart cities across the country.

PM Modi said this after he inaugurated the upgraded Bhilai steel plant. More than Rs 18,800 crore has been spent on the plant to upgrade with advanced technology and making it an example of smart project in the country. The new plant will have an enhanced production capacity of 7.5 MTPA, which will be highest among all steel plants of SAIL.

Furthering his talks on the agenda of development, PM Modi said where there were no roads, now airports are being constructed along with roads.

“Bhilai did not only make steel, but also lives and society and the country. This new modern steel plant will now help develop new India,” PM Modi added. Speaking about the Bhilai steel plant, PM Modi said that he went to visit the plant. More than Rs 18,000 crore has been spent on the plant to modernise it and expand it with the latest technology.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the state has received an extra fund of Rs 3,000 crore whose use will be done to build hospitals, schools, roads and toilets. PM Modi also talked about raising the income of tribals and people who reside in backward areas.

