Saturday, September 28, 2024
PM Modi Inaugurates Param Rudra Supercomputers, Know What Is It?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Param Rudra Supercomputing System, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey towards technological advancement and self-reliance. Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), this state-of-the-art facility is set to boost India’s high-performance computing capabilities.

What is the Param Rudra Supercomputer?

Named after the fierce avatar of Lord Shiva, Param Rudra is engineered to handle complex computational challenges across various scientific and engineering domains. Developed under the National Supercomputing Mission at a cost of Rs 130 crores, three Param Rudra supercomputers have been launched to support India’s growing technological needs.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of technology, stating, “Whether it’s the economy, ease of doing business, disaster management, or living standards, all sectors are closely tied to technological and computing advancements.” He also highlighted India’s efforts to build a semiconductor ecosystem that will play a critical role in the global supply chain.

With its advanced processing capabilities, Param Rudra is expected to accelerate research in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics.

Also Read: What Are The PARAM Rudra Supercomputers? Here Are10 Unknown Facts About It

Deployment of Param Rudra

The three Param Rudra supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata, aimed at advancing scientific research. Pune’s Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) will use the system to study Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical events. In Delhi, the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) will focus on material science and atomic physics research. Meanwhile, the S.N. Bose Centre in Kolkata will lead studies in physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.

Alongside Param Rudra, PM Modi also introduced a High-Performance Computing System dedicated to weather and climate research. This will revolutionize India’s meteorological forecasting, offering more precise predictions of weather patterns and climate trends—benefiting sectors like agriculture, disaster management, and urban planning.

 A Step Towards Self-Reliance

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the critical role of indigenous technology in achieving India’s goal of becoming a global leader in the digital age. He pointed out that supercomputers like Param Rudra align with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), contributing to real-world solutions for the nation’s challenges.

