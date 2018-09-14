Addressing the Dawoodi Bohra community at a mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they are a patriotic community and their contribution to society is an example for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Indore to attend Ashara Mubaraka, the commemoration of the death anniversary of Imam Hussain, organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Husain, organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community at Saifee Mosque in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the event. Addressing the event, he praised the Dawoodi community, a section within the Ismaili branch of Shias. He said with their doctrines of peace, unity and patriotism, the Dawoodi Bohra community has shown us the path of righteousness. The community is inspiring the youths in the country, the Prime Minister added.

Recalling his relation with the community when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, PM Modi said they supported me at each step, adding that Bohra community is like members of his family.

Praising the community for their social work, PM Modi said Dawoodi Bohra’s effort in improving condition of children has come a long way in empowering society, adding that they started community kitchens to provide food to all. To provide affordable health care, the community is running several hospitals, he added.

His visit to the mosque is being seen as very significant as Assembly polls are due in the Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is in power from last 15 years.

Around 2.5 lakh Dawoodi Bohras are estimated to live in the state, mainly in Indore, Ujjain and Burhanpur districts who can play a decisive role in next Assembly elections.

