Imran Khan is currently considering to invite PM Modi for his oath-taking ceremony. Imran Khan has said that he will be taking oath as the new Prime minister of Pakistan on August 11. Imran Khan emerged the winner in the elections which were held on July 25 in Pakistan.

Just a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated PTI chief Imran Khan over his historic win in Pakistan General Elections 2018, it has been reported that Imran Khan is currently considering to invite the leader for his oath-taking ceremony. Imran Khan has said that he will be taking oath as the new Prime minister of Pakistan on August 11. Reports add that apart from inviting PM Modi, Imran Khan might also invite other leaders of SAARC countries for his oath-taking ceremony.

Imran Khan emerged the winner in the elections which were held on July 25 in Pakistan. Even though Imran Khan’s PTI falls short of numbers to form a government, the chief announced that he will take oath in August.

Talking to PTI, a leader from Imran Khan’s party said that the senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) are considering on sending invitations to the leaders of all the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which includes Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

PM Modi on July 30 had telephoned Imran Khan and congratulated him on his victory. He further said that he hopes that Khan’s win will pave a new way for relations between India and Pakistan. Thanking Modi for his wishes, Imran Khan said that the disputes between the two nations must be settled with dialogue.

According to a report by TOI, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also did not rule out the reports suggesting that PM Modi will be a part of Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.

A statement released by the PMO said that PM Modi has expressed hope that after Imran Khan’s win, democracy will take deeper roots in the country. Meanwhile, PTI chief thanked Modi for his good wishes and added that the tensions must be settled through dialogue.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More