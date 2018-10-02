The inauguration of the first assembly of International Solar Alliance, an alliance of more than 121 countries, was attended by the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres. During the inauguration, Guterres stressed that the goals can't be met for peace and prosperity on a healthy planet without reducing greenhouse gas emissions warming the planet beyond tolerable levels.

PM Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the first assembly of International Solar Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the first assembly of International Solar Alliance at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. During the opening ceremony, PM Modi asserted India’s initiatives for the deployment of renewable energy in order to fulfil the goals of the Paris Agreement. He also reiterated that India is committed to dumping non-renewable forms of the energy and highlighted that the country will be generating 40% of its electricity using non-fossil fuel based resources by 2030.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates first assembly of International Solar Alliance at Vigyan Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/KKOt5JvydI — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

“We know what we need to do. What we lack is political commitment to make transformative decisions to safer planet,” he added.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of solar energy and asserted that oil will be soon replaced by the sun rays. “I believe the role OPEC is playing today, it will be played by International Solar Alliance in time to come as far as the world’s energy requirement are concerned,” he added.

Modi further went on to add that in a bid to fulfill the goals of the Paris Agreement, India has started working on the action plan for the deployment of renewable energy. India has decided to generate 40% of its electricity using non-fossil fuel based resources by 2030, he added.

“Power storage along with power generation is important. We are working on National Energy Storage Mission. Under this, the government is focusing on policy support to enhance demand creation, indigenous manufacturing, innovation and energy storage,” said PM Modi.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader continued saying that besides solar and wind energy, India is also working on B3 – Biomass, Biofuel and Bioenergy. India is taking serious measures to convert the transport system in the country to a clean fuel based one.

Before summing up the address, PM Modi added, “We are converting a challenge into an opportunity by generating bio-fuel out of bio-waste.”

