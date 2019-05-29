Manoj Ladwa in his story titled' Man Who has United India in Decades' discusses a supposedly divisive PM Modi who not only managed to keep power but increased his support base. The previous article was a cover story with headline calling Modi 'Divider-in- Chief' that drew flak from BJP and many other parties.

In a major rhetoric shift, TIME magazine has done a turnabout story on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a headline that reads: ‘Modi Has United India Like No Prime Minister in Decades’, weeks after BJP’s unprecedented Lok Sabha victory. Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results, the TIME magazine had its cover story on Modi whose headline read ‘Divider-in-Chief’ which drew flak from the party and its supporters.

The latest article, written by Manoj Ladwa discusses a supposedly divisive Modi who not only managed to keep power but increases his levels of support. Ladwa has described Modi’s ability to transcend India’s greatest fault line i.e. the class divide. He has described demonetisation as a short-term pain that led to long-term gain and praised PM Modi and his government for digitization of banks, increased tax revenue and other schemes such as the Jan Dhan Yojana. Calling PM Modi’s policies socially progressive, the writer said both Hindus and religious minorities were benefited from various schemes launched under Modi-led government.

The previous article was written by Aatish Taseer who had criticised the Modi government for its divisive policies. He called the current government divisive against minorities right from liberals to Muslims who have come under harassment at the hands of Hindu patrons. In response, the article was eventually seized by many parties . While the BJP had termed the article an attempt to malign PM Modi’s public image and accused the author of pursuing Pakistan’s agenda. Aatish is the son of journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistan politician Salman Taseer.

PM Modi in response said TIME magazine was a foreign publication and writer’s parental background speaks in volume of his credibility. The article had attacked the Congress as well for reducing itself to a mere dynastic joke and also described Rahul Gandhi as a mediocre challenger.

Prime Minister Modi along with his new cabinet will have his oath-taking on May 30, 2019, Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

