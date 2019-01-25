PM Modi, ISRO chief K Sivan congratulate scientists for success of KalamSAT and Microsat-R satellite launch: With the successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) rocket, that put Student's satellite KalamSAT and military satellite Microsat-R in space, India became the 1st country in the world to use the 4th stage of a space rocket as an orbital platform for microgravity experiments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) mission. On its 46th flight, the PSLV-C44 rocket successfully put Student’s satellite KalamSAT and military satellite Microsat-R in space from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. With the launch, India became the 1st country in the world to use the 4th stage of a space rocket as an orbital platform for microgravity experiments.

On the successful launch of PSLVC44 mission, ISRO Chief K Sivan also congratulated the ISRO scientists. Asking students to make India into a science-fairing nation, Sivan said ISRO is open to all students of India and if the students bring their satellites to the space research organisation will be happy to launch it for them.

S Kesan, Founder and CEO, Space Kids India whose satellite KalamSAT was launched by ISRO’s PSLVC44 mission, said the organisation spent so much money to build a rocket and gave a segment of it for student research, the opportunity was phenomenal and it’s a victory for entire student aerospace community.

The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C44 mission started on Wednesday at 19:37 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The launch was scheduled at 23:37 Hrs IST on 24th January 2019.

Microsat-R was designed and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) while KalamSAT was developed by students and Chennai-based Space Kidz India. The satellite is a 10 cm cube nanosatellite weighing about 1.2 kg and has a life span of about two months.

The rocket ejected Microsat R at an altitude of about 277km about 14 minutes into the flight and the satellite started functioning at an altitude of 450km in about the 103rd minute after lift-off. Microsat R would began to function at an altitude of 450 km in an hour and 40 minutes.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the new variant of the PSLV (C-44) was equipped with an aluminium tank in the fourth stage to reduce weight and carry more payload.

