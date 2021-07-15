PM Modi on Thursday has inaugurated a number of development projects at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, including the International Cooperation & Convention Centre- Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency Kashi today. He has inaugurated a number of development projects at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, including the International Cooperation & Convention Centre- Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also present at the inauguration. PM’s visit to Varanasi holds significant importance, especially head of the UP assembly polls next year.

Along with inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a number of development projects, he also visited the 100-bed maternal and child health wing at Banaras Hindu University and will be seen interacting with medical professionals to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the constituency, later in the day.

Addressing the people of Varanasi, PM Modi said that Kashi has shown that it doesn’t stop or get tired even in difficult times as it fought the mutating and dangerous form of coronavirus with all its might. All praises for UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s work, he remarked that he is quickly moving forward in making a modern UP, where there is rule of law. Moreover, ‘Mafia Raj’ and terrorism have been brought under control. He further added that Yogi Adityanath is working hard and the people of Kashi can see how he comes here regularly, inspects every development project and quickens the work. PM also said that UP is a state that is doing the maximum number of testing and maximum number of vaccinations across the country.

Welcoming the Japanese ambassador on the occasion of inauguration, PM lauded former Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s efforts for building convention centre and reminisced his last visit to Japan for people-to-people development.