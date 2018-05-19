PM Modi, who is on a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir, kick-started work on the prestigious Zojila tunnel that will provide connectivity between Ladakh and the Valley. The PM will inaugurate the 330-MW Kishanganga Hydropower station at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Srinagar Ring Road too.

Days after the Centre announced a unilateral ceasefire in counterinsurgency operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to give go-ahead to development schemes in his bid to reach out to Kashmiris. PM Modi, who is on a day-long visit to the state kick-started work on the prestigious Zojila tunnel that will provide connectivity between Ladakh and the Valley. The tunnel will cut down the time taken to cross the Zojila pass from three and a half hours presently to just fifteen minutes.

Earlier PM had tweeted, “In a single day, projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore will either be inaugurated or initiated in Jammu and Kashmir.”

After reaching the airport, the Prime Minister stopped on the road and met people, “I thank the wonderful people of Leh for the warm welcome. I am delighted to be here,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister then participated in the closing ceremony of the 100th birth anniversary of the 19th Bakula Rinpoche. Bakula was seen as the major force behind several political agitations in the region. He was born in Matho on May 21, 1917, and educated at Lhasa, Tibet. He was elected as Member of Parliament representing Ladakh for two consecutive terms-1967 and 1971.

While the Separatists have called for a shutdown and demanded that they be allowed to hold a rally in the state, a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place as “a precautionary measure”.

High-speed mobile telephony was suspended and educational institutions closed with restrictions imposed in parts of the Valley ahead of PM’s visit.

Separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the problem in Kashmir is not related to tunnels and roads it’s much bigger. He said, “The problem in Kashmir is not related to roads, inaugurating of tunnels, power projects or jobs. It’s a dispute directly linked to the political future of tens of millions of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and it needs to be resolved as per the will and aspirations of these people.”



