Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the holy shrine of Kedarnath ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and meditated in the cave there for a night. His meditation immediately made headlines as some mocked PM' s act while others suggested commercial use of the cave or 'dhyan gufa'.

The Kedarnath shrine cave where Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated last month has seen a remarkable boost in popularity with a large number of devotees visiting the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited (GMVN) website every day to book the facility online.

The ‘dhyan gufa’ (meditation cave) is booked for the whole of July including advance bookings on different dates in August, September and October, said GMVN general manager BL Rana.

Rana said people from across the country are logging into the GMVN website to book the facility in more numbers since PM’s visit in the cave. Not a single day has passed when the Dhyan guga was not occupied, added Rana.

The growing popularity of the unique facility in the serene environment of the 12,500 feet shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas has prompted the district administration to plan three more meditation caves in the vicinity, reported PTI.

The officials added that the government was planning to build more such caves close to the existing one and added that work on one has already started. The sites for the other two on the surrounding hills have also been identified, added one of the officials.

When PM Modi visited the shrine, his photograph wrapped in a saffron shawl sitting inside the cave had gone viral on social media, giving the newly added tourist attraction the much needed promotional boost.

The number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath during the entire yatra season last year was 7,32,000 and the number is expected to go up with the end of this yatra season in October. The officials are expecting the number of pilgrims to cross 10 lakh mark this year. In 2012, Kedarnath had received over 5 lakh pilgrims, but after the 2013 floods, there was a sudden slump in footfall.

