As the donations continue to pour in from across the world for Kerala flood victims, it was UAE aid which triggered a row. Now, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has come out to clear the uncertainty over the financial assistance offered by UAE.

As floodwater continues to recede from most parts of Kerala, the heavy donations are pouring from across the globe for flood victims of Kerala. The aid offered by UAE courted a controversy, with the Centre not accepting the offered amount of Rs. 700 crore to the flood-hit Kerala victims, and, simultaneously, not receiving any official confirmation on the same from the UAE officials. Elucidating on the same, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that there was no ambiguity of the foreign aid.

During the press conference, Kerala CM told the media persons that NRI businessman MA Yusuf Ali had informed him about the aid. When he asked him whether this information could be made public, he (Ali) said there was no problem with it.

Also read: Kerala floods LIVE updates: Kochi Airport will be accessible from August 29, confirms CIAL

Vijayan added that the UAE aid was communicated to Ali when he had met the crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian to convey the Bakrid greetings.

Hoping the Centre would accept the financial assistance from UAE, the CM Vijayan said that the issue of whether or not to accept the aid was a matter to be decided by the Centre. Also, he hoped that the Centre would accept the offered amount.

Elaborating on the same, the Chief Minister stated that it was a matter to be discussed by Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had nothing more to add to what he had stated on August 21 about the aid. Both had informed the world about the aid issue.

Also Read: Delhi Police donates Rs 1 crore for Kerala flood victims

However, the officials in UAE embassy, New Delhi on Friday raised eyebrows of countrymen, with claims that there has been no official announcement so far by the United Arab Emirates.

As per reports, over 350 people have been killed in a fortnight and over 14 lakh people have been displaced due to unprecedented floods in Kerala.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More