PM Modi Lands In Singapore For Two-Day Visit

Following his conclusion of the Brunei visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently landed in Singapore to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday.

Following his conclusion of the Brunei visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently landed in Singapore to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday.

This visit, his fifth official trip to Singapore, will span two days and includes interactions with three generations of Singaporean leadership, according to officials in New Delhi.

During his stay, the Prime Minister will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and will meet with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. This visit follows Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s recent assumption of office and PM Modi’s beginning of his third term.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Leaves For Singapore Today

In the course of the visit, the leaders are expected to review the progress of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, he will also meet with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Singapore PM Wong and Lee will host separate meals for the prime minister.

Must Read: PM Modi Embarks on Visit to Brunei and Singapore, Strengthening Ties in Southeast Asia

Earlier, Prior to his departure, PM Modi on X said “I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development.”