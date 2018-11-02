Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) support and outreach programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Addressing the event, PM Modi said the government was launching a support and outreach initiative for MSMEs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) support and outreach programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Addressing the event, PM Modi said the government was launching a support and outreach initiative for MSMEs. He further added that starting a business in the country has become very easy today due to reforms and decisions by the current government. Union Finance Minister Arun and Union Minister of State for MSME Giriraj Singh were also present at the event. PM Modi said India’s latest ranking in ease of doing business by the World Bank was witness to the reforms taken by BJP-led NDA government.

The prime minister announced a 59-minute loan portal where MSMEs will get loans up to Rs 1 crore in less than an hour. PM added that it is a matter of pride that India has jumped 23 places to the 77th position in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking. The latest rankings were released on Wednesday. It is a new era for medium and small medium enterprises, he added. He said that his government has taken twelve major decisions to support MSMEs in the country. The government has decided to increase interest subvention on pre and post-shipment credit from 3% to 5%.

Underlining the reforms taken by his government for transparency, he said it is now mandatory that all the companies with a turnover of more than Rs 500 crore will have to join TReDS platform, that is Trade Receivables e- Discounting System.

This outreach and support programme, which will run for the next 100 days, covering the entire country, is expected to provide even greater synergy to the efforts being made for this sector. The Centre has accorded high priority to the MSME sector in recent years.

