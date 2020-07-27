Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai, and Kolkata. He said citizens of the country were fighting the global epidemic very bravely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai, and Kolkata and said it will add strength to the fight against coronavirus in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

“The way the right decisions were taken at the right time in the country, it is a result of this that India is in a much better position than other countries. Today, deaths due to coronavirus in our country are less than in big countries. And our recovery rate is very much better than other countries,” the Prime Minister said while inaugurating testing facilities via video conferencing.

“With the launch of the hi-tech state-of-the-art testing facility today, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh are going to get more strength in the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

He said Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata are major centers of economic activity where millions of youth come to fulfill their dreams the three new centers will add testing capacity of 10,000 per day.

The three high-throughput testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.

The Prime Minister said that these hi-tech labs will not be limited to just coronavirus testing as they will provide testing of many other diseases including Hepatitis B and C, HIV, dengue in the future.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the event.

