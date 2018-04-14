On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first wellness centre under the name of Ayushman Bharat, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, April 14, This health assurance programme aims to cover as 10 crore poor families and provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family year for hospital care.

On the 127th birth anniversary of Dalit icon and popularly known as the father of the constitution, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur where he was welcomed by chief minister Raman Singh. By extending his greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi visited Bijapur district where he launched India’s first wellness centre under the name of Ayushmaan Bharat, a health assurance programme that aims to cover as many as 10 crore poor families and provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family year for their hospital care. Meanwhile, in Delhi, BJP’s national president Amit Shah paid a tribute to Ambedkar at BJP office in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

After the inception of the health scheme, PM also presented a pair of slippers to a tribal woman under the Chhattisgarh footwear scheme in the district. The scheme aims to provide footwear to Tendu leave collectors in or to facilitate smooth movement in the forest area. Meanwhile, PM Modi along with BJP cadres was busy in paying tribute to Ambedkar, ruckus witnessed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad when independent MLA Jignesh Mevani’s supporters tried to stop BJP MPs to garland Ambedkar’s statue.

As in the past months, many incidents of statue vandalism created much uproar in many parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, the state government ordered police authorities of several districts to stay alert. The security measures also came in the backdrop of Bharat Bandh organised on April 2 conducted by Dalit groups which caused immense violence. After the Bharat Bandh hogged headlines, the organiser of the Bandh, Ashok Bharti, has given a timeline Narendra Modi government for ” implement reservation in private sector by August 15″.

