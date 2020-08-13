Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a platform for honest taxpayers, “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” via video conferencing. Prime Minister said in his virtual address that Banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured, funding the unfunded has been their motto for the last 6 years.

During the launch, PM said that transparent taxation platform comes with faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayers charter. PM informed that faceless appeal will be in service from September 25 while faceless assessment and taxpayers charter will be available from today itself.

During the address, Mr Modi said that amid all these trials in the last 6-7 years, the number of people to file Income Tax returns has increased by around 2.5 crores. He said that for a country with 130 crore people, 2.5 crore is a small number.

Prime Minister said that in 2012-13, 0.94% of all tax returns were scrutinised, in 2018-19, this figure came down to 0.26%. He said that this means case scrutiny has reduced about four times. He added that in the past 6 years, India has witnessed the evolution of a new governance model in tax administration. He said that they had decreased – complexity, taxes, litigation, and increased – transparency, tax compliance, and trust on the taxpayer.

Talking about reforms in the Tax System, PM said that there was a time when there used to be a lot of talk about reforms, sometimes decisions were taken out of compulsion or pressure and were called reforms. He added that due to this, the desired results could not be achieved, now this thinking & approach, both have changed. PM said that the tax system should be seamless, painless, faceless.

PM Modi tweeted earlier that at 11 AM on Thursday, 13th August, the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” would be launched, this adds strength to their efforts of reforming and simplifying the tax system. He added that it would benefit several honest taxpayers, whose hard work powers national progress.

According to a release of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has carried out several major tax reforms in direct taxes in recent years. Last year, the Corporate Tax rates were reduced from 30 per cent to 22 per cent and for new manufacturing units, the rates were reduced to 15 per cent. Dividend distribution tax was also abolished.

The focus of the tax reforms has been on reduction in tax rates and on simplification of direct tax laws. Several initiatives have been taken by the CBDT for bringing in efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the IT Department. This includes bringing more transparency in official communication through the newly introduced Document Identification Number (DIN) wherein every communication of the Department would carry a computer generated unique document identification number.

Similarly, to increase the ease of compliance for taxpayers, IT Department has moved forward with the prefilling of income tax returns to make compliance more convenient for individual taxpayers. Compliance norms for startups have also been simplified.

With a view to provide for the resolution of pending tax disputes the IT Department also brought out the Direct Tax “Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020” under which declarations for settling disputes are being filed currently. To effectively reduce taxpayer grievances / litigation, the monetary thresholds for filing of departmental appeals in various appellate Courts have been raised.

Several measures have been taken to promote digital transactions and electronic modes of payment. The IT department is committed to take the initiatives forward and has also made efforts to ease compliances for taxpayers during the Covid times by extending statutory timeliness for filing returns as also releasing refunds expeditiously to increase liquidity in the hands of taxpayers.

The event will be witnessed by various Chambers of Commerce, Trade Associations, Chartered Accountants’ associations and also eminent taxpayers, apart from the officers and officials of Income Tax Department. Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur will also present on the occasion.

