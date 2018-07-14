Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for his two-day visit to eastern Uttar Project during which he will launch some of the major projects in the state. He will also visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and will lay the foundation stone of Rs 23,000 crore Purvanchal Expressway project. Meanwhile, before the official launch, the 340 km long stretch has become a fight for credit for the BJP and its rival party SP.

Amid the ongoing battle between the BJP and SP over who should get the credit for Rs 23,000 crore Purvanchal Expressway project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of 340-km long stretch in Azamgarh. He is about to begin his two-day visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh today, July 14 and will inaugurate some of the major projects in the state. Coming to Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh, the opposition party recently claimed that the project was an idea of SP leader and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Back in December 2016, Yadav laid the foundation stone of the stretch that will connect eastern towns of UP with the state capital, Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he will lay the foundation stone of several important projects that worth over Rs 900 crore cumulatively. Varanasi City Gas Distribution Project and the Varanasi-Ballia EMU train are a few among those projects. According to a report in Zee News, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for an International Convention Centre in the city.

On July 14, PM will inaugurate the Purvanchal stretch that will connect the national capital to several major towns and cities of UP on its completion. It has been reported that the road will connect the state of UP, from Noida in the west to the Ghazipur in the east.

PM Modi is also expected to visit Mirzapur on July 15, where he will make the Bansagar Canal Project public. Besides benefitting the farmers of Mirzapur and Allahabad districts of UP, the project will also provide a boom to irrigation in the region. Earlier on Monday, PM Modi visited Noida with South Korean president Moon Jae-in and launched a Samsung mobile phone factory.

