Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 7,600 Crore In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra. These initiatives are aimed at bolstering education, healthcare, and skill development in the state. The projects include the launch of ten new government medical colleges and the inauguration of key institutions such as the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Mumbai and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra.

The newly launched medical colleges, spread across cities like Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli, and Ambernath (Thane), aim to expand undergraduate and postgraduate medical education and improve specialized healthcare access for the people of Maharashtra.

The Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai, a flagship institution created under a Public-Private Partnership between Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India, is set to develop an industry-ready workforce. The IIS will provide advanced training in cutting-edge fields such as mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation, and robotics.

Another significant initiative, the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra, is designed to enhance academic and administrative efficiency by providing access to real-time data for students, teachers, and administrators. It will utilize live chatbots like “Smart Upasthiti” and “Swadhyay” to offer insights into school resource management and strengthen parent-state relationships. VSK will also provide curated instructional materials to improve teaching practices and student learning outcomes.

These projects mark a significant step towards improving healthcare, education, and skill development, furthering Maharashtra’s progress in key sectors.

Also Read: Ratna for Ratan Tata: From The 2006 Singur Controversy To Residents Now Calling For Bharat Ratna

Filed under

