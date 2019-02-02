The Prime Minister-led Selection Committee has short-listed five IAS officers for the appointment of the new Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) director. Reports said that one of the selected IAS officers will be appointed as the new CBI chief on Saturday. The five selected IAS officers are those who have taken the charge between 1983 and 1984.

The Prime Minister-led Selection Committee has short-listed five IAS officers for the appointment of the new Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) director. Reports said that one of the selected IAS officers will be appointed as the new CBI chief on Saturday. The five selected IAS officers are those who have taken the charge between 1983 and 1984. Earlier on Friday, the fourth high-level meeting remained inconclusive after one of the committee members, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, did not give his nod to some of the names suggested by the government.

The reports highlighted that from a list of 80 eligible officers from the 1983-85 batch, 30 IAS officers were shortlisted by the committee. The list was then shortened to five IAS which includes, former Madhya Pradesh DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla (1983 Madhya Pradesh cadre), Central Reserve Police Force chief R R Bhatnagar (1984 Uttar Pradesh), National Security Guard chief Sudeep Lakhtakia (1984 Uttar Pradesh), National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences director Javeed Ahmed (1985 Uttar Pradesh) and Bureau of Police Research and Development chief A P Maheshwari (1984 Uttar Pradesh).

The post of CBI chief has been lying vacant since January 10, following a spat between former CBI chief Alok Verma and CBI Number 2 Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges. Meanwhile, M Nageswara Rao is the interim CBI chief, who is facing a notice issued by the Supreme Court over a petition filed by DSP AK Bassi, challenging his transfer to Port Blair.

Also, the apex court is currently hearing a petition filed by NGO Common Cause against the Centre’s decision to appoint Rao as the interim CBI chief.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More