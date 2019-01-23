Congress leader Mallilakarujn Kharge had written a letter to PM Modi asking him to urgently convene a meeting of the high-powered selection panel to appoint a regular CBI Director. Thursday will also see a Supreme Court's hearing on IPS officer Nageswara Rao's appointment as Interim CBI Director.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Selection Committee will meet on Thursday to decide on new CBI chief. The high powered Selection Committee, which comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will discuss the probable names for the top post in the country’s premier investigative agency. The crucial meeting comes days after CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were shunted out of the agency.

Congress leader Mallilakarujn Kharge had written a letter to PM Modi asking him to urgently convene a meeting of the high-powered selection panel to appoint a regular CBI Director.

The Opposition leader had termed Nageswara Rao’s appointment as CBI Interim Director illegal as per the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act. Thursday will also see a Supreme Court hearing on IPS officer Nageswara Rao’s appointment as Interim CBI Director. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has recused himself from the hearing of the plea challenging 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer Nageswara Rao’s appointment, adding that he would be the part of the high-powered committee to choose new CBI Director.

In the last meeting of the high-powered panel, Justice Ranjan Gogoi had sent AK Sikri as his nominee. The plea was filed by NGO Common Cause and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj. Rao was given the charge of interim chief of the CBI after PM Modi-led panel removed Alok Verma as chief of the agency on corruption charges.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More